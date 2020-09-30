The 32-year old Frenchman is the third major touring car champion to confirm participation in PURE ETCR following the news earlier this year of Mattias Ekström and Jordi Gené as CUPRA Racing’s line-up.



Vernay’s signing for the Italian team means he will be one of the drivers behind the wheel of the fastest-accelerating, most powerful generation of touring cars ever produced; their 500kW peak performance figures equal to 680bhp.



His car, the all-electric Alfa Romeo Giulia ETCR, has been developed at the same facility as the Ferraris-built Giulietta Veloce TCR that the Vernay races in the WTCR for Team Mulsanne.



PURE ETCR’s promotional season begins with a grand reveal on October 9 in central Copenhagen, Denmark. An event will follow at Adria International Raceway featuring the knock-out ‘battle’ format, starting gate and Energy Station, on November 14-15.



The first full championship, featuring three cars per manufacturer competing across a multi-event season, will take place in 2021.



Vernay, who won the WTCR Trophy in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Germany last weekend, said: “I’m glad to have the possibility to contribute to a unique new project. I want to thank Romeo Ferraris, and in particular Michela Cerruti and Mario Ferraris, who have believed in me and reconfirmed their confidence by entrusting me with an important and exciting task like developing a new car. It is something that I have done in the past, but it will be the first time I will do it for an electric car. This is tremendously attractive and motivating, as is the new innovative PURE ETCR concept developed by Eurosport Events."



François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, the PURE ETCR promoter, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jean-Karl Vernay to PURE ETCR. He is a great and charismatic touring car driver and has raced at the front in all kinds of different machinery, from single-seaters at Indianapolis to GT cars at Le Mans. He brings a wealth of experience and ambition to the Romeo Ferraris Alfa Romeo programme. We cannot wait to see Giulia ETCR in action with JK.”



Vernay's WTCR campaign won't be affected by his PURE ETCR programme and he will be back on WTCR duty in Slovakia from October 9-11 driving a Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris.



Clickherefor more PURE ETCR news and information.