WTCR race winner Vernay set for new challenge with Team Mulsanne

-

Jean-Karl Vernay is the latest star name to sign up for a full season of WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup action.

One of eight WTCR race winners confirmed for 2020 so far, Vernay has been recruited by Team Mulsanne to drive its Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris during the six-event season.



After winning the TCR International title in 2017, Frenchman Vernay contested the inaugural WTCR season in 2018, winning four races in an Audi Sport Leopard LUKOIL Team-entered Audi RS 3 LMS. He continued with Audi power in 2019 and placed P10 in the final standings after scoring podium finishes in Morocco, Hungary and Macau.



In addition to success in touring cars, Vernay is a winner in Formula 3 and at the Le Mans 24 Hours, as well as being a champion in Indy Lights. And with 60 WTCR starts to his name, the 32-year-old’s experience will be of significant benefit to Team Mulsanne.



The Italy-based squad announced last week its single-car WTCR entry in line with the regulations governing the reopening of registrations. The original subscription period closed shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began at a time when several drivers and teams had not been able to finalise all their arrangements for the season ahead.



“I was waiting anxiously for this moment,” said Vernay. “I am delighted to announce an agreement with Team Mulsanne to drive the Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris. In recent years, I have had the opportunity to get to know Team Mulsanne and I am very happy to join them. Although Romeo Ferraris is certainly a smaller constructor with respect to the other brands, I was always impressed by their passion and determination and by the results they were able to achieve in the FIA WTCR, the most important championship for touring cars thanks also to the great promotion work of Eurosport Events.



“I’m confident that me and the team can be consistent and, for this reason, the target could be to finish in the top 10 in the standings. I really look forward to the start of the season after such a long break and I feel completely boosted."



With two wins, nine podiums, one DHL Pole Position, three fastest laps and 35 laps led, Team Mulsanne was one of the success stories of the first two WTCR seasons with its Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris challenger.



Michela Cerruti, Romeo Ferraris Operations Manager, said: “We are extremely happy to welcome Jean-Karl in our family. The choice of Jean-Karl stems from a detailed analysis of the required characteristics for our driver this year. In the past, we have made choices that represented also a kind of bet. It worked out well, but we took some risks, which is something we cannot afford to do in a year such as 2020. We think that Vernay offers solid certainties, which is what we need.



“The 2020 FIA WTCR entails a huge investment for us that we have decided to undertake, also to second the organisational effort put in place by Eurosport Events, with a view to contributing to the common endeavour of strengthening motorsports in the not easy times that we are living.”



Vernay will carry number 69 on his Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce by Romeo Ferraris, the number of the Rhône department from where he is from.A full Q&A with Vernay will be issued separately.

WTCR WTCR 2020 build-up with Thed Bjork: I’ve been fighting on the track all my life 20 HOURS AGO

The post WTCR race winner Vernay set for new challenge with Team Mulsanne appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR Key timings for first two WTCR events revealed YESTERDAY AT 04:00