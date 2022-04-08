CUPRA Racing, which helped to power Mikel Azcona and Rob Huff to race wins in last season’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, has formed a brand-new partnership with the ultra-successful EKS team owned by Mattias Ekström.





Ekström and CUPRA claimed last year’s all-electric touring car crown under its previous guise as PURE ETCR and have now strengthened their partnership as the series gains FIA World Cup status for the first time.



CUPRA EKS will be responsible for the operation and development of the CUPRA eRacer, which won three of the five events in 2021 with Ekström and Azcona under the CUPRA X Zengő Motorsport name and aims for more title success.



Created by Ekström in 2014, the Swedish squad has been one of the frontrunners in rallycross, claiming the FIA WRX Drivers’ and Teams’ titles in ’16 and more recently branching out into rally raids, where it scored a one-two result in the T3 class of this year’s Dakar Rally.



The CUPRA EKS driver line-up will be announced on April 19.



FIA ETCR is the world’s first all-electric touring car series with a world title at stake. Manufacturers compete against each other using the most powerful touring cars ever built; the maximum 500kW (670bhp) beasts battling it out on a combination of iconic racetracks and innovative street circuits through numerous short, sharp Battle races for the ultimate prize.



