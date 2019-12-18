WTCR race-winning Honda gets top award

Honda’s Civic Type R TCR is the TCR Model of the Year for 2019 after results from every TCR-affiliated series over a 12-month period were taken into account.

Awarded by TCR creator WSC Group, the Civic Type R TCR’s capture of the Model of the Year is courtesy of 14 major championships and 65 race victories.



The Civic Type R TCR, which is based on the Civic Type R production vehicle and built by long-time Honda technical partner JAS Motorsport, was used by Esteban Guerrieri to finish runner-up in the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO. Néstor Girolami and Tiago Monteiro were also WTCR winners in 2019 driving the Civic.



Monteiro was also part of the Team Castrol Honda Racing line-up that won the TCR section of the 24h-Rennen at the Nürburgring Nordschleife alongside Dominik Fugel, Markus Oestreich and Cedrik Totz.



Hiroshi Shimizu, General Manager Motorsport Division, Honda Motor Co, Ltd. said: “It is fantastic to receive this award from WSC on behalf of the success of the Honda Civic Type R TCR. The TCR formula is based on customer racing and we have always insisted that teams participating with the Civic Type R TCR do so in the true spirit of the category. The effort put in by our customers all over the world has been exceptional and we would like to express our sincere thanks to them for their trust in Honda.”

