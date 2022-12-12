Honda has given its blessing for the latest version of the Honda Civic Type R to be built as a TCR model from 2023.

The new Honda Civic Type R TCR, which is based on the FL5 production model first released earlier this year, has been developed by Honda’s long-standing motorsport partner, JAS Motorsport.

Ad

Key features of the new Civic Type R TCR include an all-new exterior design and aerodynamic package, a new chassis, upgraded braking and transmission systems as well as a race-refined version of the four-cylinder, two-litre turbocharged engine featured in the production version of the car.

WTCR FIA Prize Giving attendance an honour, says WTCR winner Azcona 13 HOURS AGO

An 'endurance' version will also be available for customers planning to contest long-distance events.

Development of the car underlines both Honda’s long-standing commitment to customer racing and the strength of the relationship between itself and JAS Motorsport.

Honda Racing driver Néstor Girolami, who finished runner-up in the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, gave the car its maiden run at the Circuit Tazio Nuvolari in Italy on December 5.

The new Civic Type R TCR continues a long and successful partnership between Honda and JAS Motorsport that began in 1998 and intensified when the Milan-based organisation was chosen to develop the first Civic Type R for grassroots circuit racing and rallying in 2001.

Since then, JAS-developed Civics have helped Honda to become FIA World Touring Car champions in 2013 and its partner teams to achieve 398 TCR race victories and 74 major crowns in the category globally.

The previous-generation Civic Type R TCR was named TCR Model of the Year in both 2019 and ’20 and has, this year, enjoyed its most successful year to date with 77 race victories and 19 championship titles in Europe, Asia, South America and Oceania as well as the runner-up spot in WTCR.

The new Civic Type R TCR will join the current list of 25 models and more than 1,100 cars eligible for TCR competition globally.

Delivery to customers is due to start in April 2023. Interested parties are encouraged to contact JAS to avoid disappointment.

Mads Fischer, JAS Motorsport TCR Project Leader, said: “We are delighted and excited to reveal the all-new Honda Civic Type R TCR, designed and built by JAS Motorsport at our specialist facility at Arluno, Italy, and send our most sincere thank you to Honda for not only continuing to give us their blessing for this project, but for their renewed commitment to customer racing globally through a TCR programme that we are incredibly proud to be at the centre of. The new Type R TCR features significant enhancements in chassis, engine, suspension and braking, while we’ve used the extensive knowledge gained through the NSX GT3 and Civic Type R TCR Customer Racing Programmes to create our safest and most driver-friendly cockpit yet.”

WTCR Ten of the best: Honda-powered WTCR highlights 19 HOURS AGO