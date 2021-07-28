Mikel Azcona was victorious on his return to TCR Italy action with the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup racer taking victory in the second of two races at Imola last weekend.

Spaniard Azcona, who took a podium at WTCR Race of Spain earlier this month, was on course to win the first race from pole position until a puncture dictated otherwise.



But he hit back in the second counter, charging from eighth on the grid to win in his Volcano Motorsport-entered CUPRA Leon Competición.



Former WTCR frontrunner Kevin Ceccon won the opening race.



The 2021 WTCR season continues at WTCR Race of Hungary from August 20-22 when Azcona will drive for top local team Zengő Motorsport.

