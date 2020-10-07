Nathanaël Berthon plans to hit back from a frustrating weekend at WTCR Race of Germany last month with a “stronger” performance when the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season resumes in Slovakia this weekend.

After the high of his DHL Pole Position at WTCR Race of Belgium, Berthon was outside the top 10 in both races at the Nürburgring Nordschleife in his Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport entry.



“It was a frustrating weekend but we will definitely be stronger in Slovakia I am sure,” said the French Audi RS 3 LMS driver, who reported suffering myriad handling issues at the German venue.