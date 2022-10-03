Joint-record WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup starter Tom Coronel used the recent TCR Europe event at Monza in Italy to showcase his overtaking skills.
Click HERE to watch the Audi-powered Comtoyou Racing driver make up plenty of places.
