WTCR winner Tom Coronel scored a popular home triumph on his return to TCR Europe action on the revamped Circuit Zandvoort yesterday.

Driving a previous-generation Audi RS 3 LMS for top WTCR team Comtoyou Racing, Coronel beat former WTCR racer Jack Young with Comtoyou team-mate Dušan Borkovič finishing third.



“At the start, I touched the limiter a little so I lost a little bit and Nico (Baert) was able to pass me,” Coronel explained. “After that I was a few times alongside Nico but we respect each other and so I thought it was no problem. Finally I dived to one side and then the other and I never expected him to stay on the outside because it’s dirty there but I felt him next to me and we touched. Then I wanted to talk directly to the team on the radio but I hit the Full Course Yellow button instead and Borkovič passed me. Finally I passed Borkovič on the inside of Tarzan and then I could see I was catching Young as he wasn’t consistent. When I was behind him, I dived to the inside and that worked. This is what we are here for. We know the consistency is there, we know the speed is there but it all has to come together and sometimes that’s a little bit difficult but finally we did it.”



Niels Langeveld, who scored a podium during his full-season WTCR campaign in 2019, was fourth at his home track driving a Hyundai Elantra N TCR, with Néstor Girolami’s younger brother Franco taking fifth in a Honda Civic Type R TCR, one place ahead of Baert.



A second TCR Europe race is scheduled at Zandvoort 13h00 local time today. Coronel will then switch his focus to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, which resumes at Circuito do Estoril from June 25-27.

WTCR Azcona, Ekstrom lead PURE ETCR RACE IT as all-electric touring car series from WTCR promoter 4 HOURS AGO

WTCR PURE ETCR : The Draw - Quick Explainer! YESTERDAY AT 10:28