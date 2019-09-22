WTCR racer Girolami dominates on Australia visit

Néstor Girolami was unbeatable on his TCR Australia debut over the weekend, winning all three races at Sandown in a Wall Racing Honda Civic Type R TCR.

A three-time winner in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO with ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Girolami was making a one-off appearance in TCR Australia at the behest of JAS Motorsport, the company behind the Civic Type R TCR.



“It was an amazing weekend for me and I’m really happy at this moment after winning all three races,” said Girolami. “Sandown is an amazing track and I really enjoyed racing in Australia. The team did a fantastic job and we won all there was in the game, free practice, qualifying and the three races.”



Argentine Girolami found Saturday’s opening race particularly challenging following rain. “We had slick tyres on the front and wet tyres on the rear and it was my first time in that situation,” he said. “But the team gave me a fantastic car and we managed to win the race.”



Girolami’s WTCR / OSCARO campaign continues at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan at Suzuka from 25-27 October.

