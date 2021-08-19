Esteban Guerrieri is banking on another strong team effort in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

The ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport star is fighting back in the race to be crowned King of WTCR following a tough WTCR Race of Spain weekend last month.



“It’s been nice to recharge after what was a very busy start to the year for me both at the track and away from it,” said Honda-powered Guerrieri, who took a double win at WTCR Race of Hungary last October. “The Aragón weekend was very demanding, but me and the team showed real determination to come away with points, and now we are looking for more in Hungary.”



Guerrieri continued: “We really don’t know how we will compare to our rivals, as the gap in Spain was a bit puzzling, but there is a motivation as well to put that behind us. I’m particularly keen to chase my first podium finish of the season; it would be fantastic to get it at a track that has always suited our package.”



It’s a big weekend for Guerrieri’s four-strong Münnich Motorsport WTCR team, which is also on FIA European Rallycross Championship duty in Sweden where Mandie August and team boss René Münnich will be in action.

