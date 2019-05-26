WTCR racer Guerrieri calls on fans to volunteer

Esteban Guerrieri, leader of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, wants fans to consider giving up their time to help make motorsport possible.

He was peaking in support of FIA Volunteers Weekend, which is dedicated those who give up their time to make motorsport possible.



“Whatever you do in your daily job, if you want to help us around the track and if you passionate about motorsport then you are always welcome to be a volunteer," Guerrieri said.



Capitalising on a busy weekend of FIA competition, 10 events have raised awareness and given thanks to the volunteers who carry out the wide variety of essential roles without which motorsport would simply not happen.



Throughout the weekend, the entire motorsport community – from volunteers and officials to fans, drivers and members of the media – showed their appreciation on social media.



Using the hashtag #FIAVolunteersWeekend on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, people can share photos and stories of themselves in action over the two days, connecting motorsport volunteers at all levels across the globe – from club events to world championships.

