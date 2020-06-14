WTCR racer Guerrieri joins dream grid and finishes second in Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual

-

WTCR racer Esteban Guerrieri has finished in a sensational second place in the Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual.

A dream grid of motorsport stars, including Fernando Alonso, Jenson Button, Rubens Barrichello, Charles Leclerc, Juan Pablo Montoya and Max Verstappen took part in the event, which finished at 15h00 CET and featured extensive coverage on Eurosport.



Guerrieri, the first driver from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup to win an Esports WTCR race, was rewarded for his extensive and meticulous preparation with the runner-up spot alongside his ByKolles – Burst Esport team-mates, Frenchman Tom Dillmann and professional simracers Jernej Simončič from Slovenia and Dane Jesper Pedersen.



The Argentine’s commitment and top-level physical and mental performance, which enabled him to challenge for the WTCR title in 2019, allowed him to race online for a total of five and a half hours.



There was more reason for WTCR celebration with Polish stars Kuba Brzezinski and Nikodem Wisniewski forming part of the winning Rebellion Williams Esports entry. Both are regulars in Esports WTCR events on RaceRoom, while Brzezinski won the Esports WTCR live final in Kuala Lumpur last December.



Andy Priaulx, a three-time FIA World Touring Car champion and a WTCR winner for Cyan Performance Lynk & Co in 2019, also took part in Le Mans 24 Hours Virtual. In the same team as son Seb, Priaulx was denied a good result by some frustrating broadband issues and then steering failure.



Guerrieri, who races for Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport in WTCR, and Priaulx are also be on Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship duty this weekend.

