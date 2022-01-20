Rob Huff was on course to make it back-to-back wins to follow his triumph at WTCR VTB Race of Russia only for bad luck to deny him more on-track glory in the Middle East last weekend.

The Briton was in action in the 24H DUBAI where he swapped his Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición for an Audi RS 3 LMS entered under the Autorama Motorsport by Wolf Power Racing banner.



Having started on the TCR category pole position, Huff and team-mates Marcus Menden, Marlon Menden and Peter Posavac enjoyed stints at the head of the pack. But after two-thirds of the race distance a broken clutch input shaft required a time-consuming replacement.



Nevertheless, the Swiss team was not discouraged and returned to action after two and a half hours of repairs to finish sixth in class.



Unfortunately, the Zengő Motorsport, which was also in action in Dubai with team boss Zoltán Zengő one of its four drivers, was forced out after 69 laps.



Photo:Audi Sport customer racing

