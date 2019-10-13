WTCR racer Tarquini’s Suzuka six

Last season’s WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan proved decisive for Gabriele Tarquini and the outcome of the inaugural WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

The Italian’s inherited Race 3 victory at Suzuka – handed to him when Kevin Ceccon was penalised for not having all four wheels of his car inside his starting box – put Tarquini at the top of the title table with just the Macau triple-header left to run.



But as well as being key to his WTCR / OSCARO title success in 2018, Suzuka will always be synonymous with the BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse driver. This is why.



1: Two of a kind

“I always had a very good feeling in Suzuka after I discovered the track was as old as me, it was built in 1962!”



2: Fourth time of asking

Tarquini appeared at four Japanese Grands Prix during his Formula One career. After failing to make the start three times, Tarquini not only qualified for the 1991 race, he came through from P24 on the grid to P11 in a Ford-powered Fondmetal.



3: Honda’s hero

While José María López was busy celebrating winning the first of three consecutive FIA World Touring Car Championship titles at Suzuka in 2014, Tarquini became Honda’s hero with the Race 2 victory in a Civic WTCC.



4: One of three

Tarquini has three favourite tracks in the world: Mugello, Spa-Francorchamps and Suzuka, where he raced for the first time in 1988. “These three tracks have a very good layout and you really enjoy when you are in the car driving. I feel something special when I am driving on these three tracks.”



5: Go East

The Suzuka Circuit East Course will be familiar territory for Tarquini, who raced on this year’s WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan layout between 2011 and 2013, scoring a best result of third in 2012.



6: Take five

Tarquini’s Race 3 victory at Suzuka in 2018 (pictured) was his fifth and final win of his 2018 WTCR / OSCARO title-winning season.

