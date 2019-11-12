WTCR racers Leuchter, Kristoffersson plan to learn from the best in Macau

Benjamin Leuchter and Johan Kristoffersson plan to capitalise on their Sébastien Loeb Racing team-mate Rob Huff’s vast knowledge of the Circuito da Guia, venue of this week’s WTCR Race of Macau.

Leuchter and Kristoffersson are newcomers to the 6.120-kilometre street course, while no driver or rider has won more Macau races than Huff.



Speaking ahead of the penultimate event of the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, Leuchter said: “Rob is Mr Macau and the teamwork between us drivers is very good so we share everything, even on the Nürburgring when I knew the track best. We shared everything then and this will come into play for Macau. For me it’s all about track knowledge in the free practice so I need every single lap. I am really looking forward to this difficult and challenging track.”



Kristoffersson, who won the most recent WTCR / OSCARO race in Japan, added: “It seems to be tricky, but I have the advantage of having Rob as a team-mate who is very fast there, so I’ll try to take the advantage of that and see what I can do. But most of all I will try to learn for the future.”



Leuchter and Kristoffersson form the SLR VW Motorsport WTCR / OSCARO line-up, while Huff and Mehdi Bennani represent SLR Volkswagen. All four pilot the German make’s Golf GTI TCR.

