Twelve top-class drivers, including several WTCR racers past and present, will battle for the inaugural PURE ETCR title following the announcement of the brand-new series’ full-season entry list today.

The all-electric touring car contest from Eurosport Events, the same organisation behind the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, kicks-off at Autodromo Vallelunga, Italy, this weekend with the entry including one new addition.



Hungarian Dániel Nagy completes the line-up at Zengő Motorsport X CUPRA and will race one of the team’s CUPRA e-Racers. The 23-year-old is a race winner in TCR Europe and a podium-finisher in the WTCR. He’s sure to be a popular addition when PURE ETCR powers up at the Hungaroring in August.



He joins CUPRA’s previously-announced trio of touring car champions, Mattias Ekström from Sweden and Spanish duo Mikel Azcona and Jordi Gené.



The first competitor to confirm its four-driver line-up was Hyundai Motorsport N. Its Hyundai Veloster N ETCRs will be driven by Frenchmen Jean-Karl Vernay and John Filippi, Brazilian Augusto Farfus and British racer Tom Chilton.



Between them they possess four global motorsport titles plus many class and overall wins in some of the world’s most prestigious international races.



Romeo Ferraris is the third manufacturer entered for season one of PURE ETCR, running the Alfa Romeo Giulia ETCR by Romeo Ferraris in alliance with M1RA. The beast has been developed independently at the Romeo Ferraris organisation’s Opera base near Milan.



Luca Filippi, who raced Romeo Ferraris-built machinery in WTCR last year, will have Italian hopes on his shoulders this weekend as the series begins in his homeland.



The remaining three members of the squad come from either sportscar of single-seater backgrounds with Monegasque former IndyCar racer Stefano Coletti and Le Mans 24 Hours class podium finishers Oli Webb (Great Britain) and Rodrigo Baptista (Brazil) completing the line-up.



Xavier Gavory, PURE ETCR Series Director, said: “We are at the start of something ground-breaking right now; an all-electric touring car series that will create a platform on which the biggest automotive brands in the world can showcase their latest products. A platform like this needs top-level drivers to demonstrate the immense potential of the cars to their absolute maximum, and I’m delighted to say we have exactly that. Not only do we have touring car heroes like Mattias Ekström and Jean-Karl Vernay, but young drivers like Rodrigo Baptista and Dániel Nagy trying to challenge them in a completely new form of racing. Dániel’s addition today brings another young driver with huge potential into the series and means that race fans in Hungary will have a home hero to cheer for when we visit the Hungaroring in August.”



PURE ETCR ALL-SEASON ENTRY LIST 2021

3 Tom Chilton (GBR) Hyundai Motorsport N / Hyundai Veloster N ETCR

5 Mattias Ekström (SWE) Zengő Motorsport X CUPRA / CUPRA e-Racer

6 Oli Webb (GBR) Romeo Ferraris - M1RA / Alfa Romeo Giulia ETCR by Romeo Ferraris

8 Augusto Farfus (BRA) Hyundai Motorsport N / Hyundai Veloster N ETCR*

13 Rodrigo Baptista (BRA) Romeo Ferraris - M1RA / Alfa Romeo Giulia ETCR by Romeo Ferraris

25 Luca Filippi (ITA) Romeo Ferraris - M1RA / Alfa Romeo Giulia ETCR by Romeo Ferraris*

27 John Filippi (FRA) Hyundai Motorsport N / Hyundai Veloster N ETCR*

28 Jordi Gené (ESP) Zengő Motorsport X CUPRA / CUPRA e-Racer*

69 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Hyundai Motorsport N / Hyundai Veloster N ETCR*

88 Stefano Coletti (MCA) Romeo Ferraris - M1RA / Alfa Romeo Giulia ETCR by Romeo Ferraris

96 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport X CUPRA / CUPRA e-Racer*

99 Daniel Nagy (HUN) Zengő Motorsport X CUPRA / CUPRA e-Racer*



*WTCR racer past or present

