Race-winning WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers Nathanaël Berthon and Jean-Karl Vernay were both penalised following their on-track clash in the opening Adria International Raceway counter last Sunday.

The Frenchmen were battling for ninth position in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Italy when they collided.



Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team star Vernay received a five-second time penalty plus two penalty points. Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver Berthon, who pitted to repair damage sustained when his Audi RS 3 LMS struck a tyre wall, received a formal reprimand.



Berthon said: “I had a fight with Vernay, it was not a fair fight. To overtake me he had to push me several times and by the time he overtook me I was much faster.”



Vernay, who finished ninth on the road before dropping to P14 in the final classification, said: “I had a good start in Race 1 and found a good rhythm. I tried to gain positions quickly and managed to make my way up the grid to finish ninth, which I think was the best we could have done.”

