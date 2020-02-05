Subject to FIA World Motor Sport Council validation, Salzburgring will be the setting of the inaugural WTCR Race of Austria from 24-26 July.

Renowned for its high-speed sweeps and spectacular action, Salzburgring has hosted FIA World Touring Car Championship and FIA European Touring Car Championship events in the past.



Situated some 12 kilometres east of the city of Salzburg in central Austria, Salzburgring has the honour of hosting the final event of the WTCR’s traditional European schedule before the Asian leg begins in China in September.



First used in 1969 and measuring 4.241 kilometres in length, the track’s valley setting provides a picturesque backdrop, while its rapid layout offers an exciting challenge for drivers and plenty of action for fans. More details of the event will be announced in due course.



François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, the WTCR promoter, said: “Salzburgring is tailor-made for spectacular touring car racing and was always a WTCC season highlight. Its central location is ideal for the WTCR teams and we are excited to be renewing our partnership with the track and bringing WTCR racing to fans in that part of the world.”

The post WTCR racers set for Salzburg speedfest appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.