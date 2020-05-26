WTCR racers who’ve rallied

-

There are many examples of drivers who’ve raced and rallied. Here’s a selection from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup past and present who’ve done just that.

Tom Coronel

A Dakar Rally regular, the WTCR points-scorer and Audi-powered Comtoyou Racing driver, also has experience of stage rallying in The Netherlands following an outing on the European championship-counting Golden Tulip Rally in 2000.



Rob Huff

Huff, the 2012 FIA World Touring Car champion who took two WTCR wins in 2018, didn’t exactly compete on a rally but accepted an invitation by promoter Eurosport Events to visit that year’s Tour de Corse, then a round of the Intercontinental Rally Challenge. Huff is pictured watching eventual winner Dani Sordo in action.



Johan Kristoffersson

Kristoffersson’s versatility is well known as a double World Rallycross champion and three-time WTCR race winner. The Swede also has what it takes as a rally driver based his growing list of class podiums in the world championship, plus success on events closer to home.



Yvan Muller

The world’s most successful touring car driver contested his home round of the FIA World Rally Championship three times between 2010-2012 when it was based in his native Alsace. The Frenchman, who is preparing to represent Cyan Racing Lynk & Co in the 2020 WTCR, scored a best result of P14 overall in 2012.



Norbert Nagy

Nagy, who raced for Zengő Motorsport during the inaugural WTCR season in 2018, is a regular on the Szilveszter Rallye, which is based at the Hungaroring during the Christmas holidays.



Gordon Shedden

While Shedden is an established touring car driver – and WTCR race winner – he also has a rally start to his name. It dates back to 2015 when he contested the McRae 20th Anniversary Rally Challenge, a tribute to his legendary fellow Scot Colin McRae.



Gabriele Tarquini

Tarquini has only tested a rally car rather than driven one in competition. But after giving Hyundai Motorsport boss Andrea Adamo a ride in a Hyundai i20 World Rally Car in Sardinia last June, the 2018 WTCR title winner admitted he had plans to have another go. “To be honest I didn’t feel confident on the gravel surface,” said the Italian at the time. “To learn how to drive a car on gravel you need a lot of time and a lot of tests and I don’t have this kind of time. But I was impressed with the co-driving experience with Andreas [Mikkelsen].”



James Thompson

A podium finisher in WTCR 2018, Briton Thompson followed in the wheel tracks of his successful rallying father David, with outings on several national rallies between 2002 and 2003.



