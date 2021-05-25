The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s #RaceToCare programme, which last year raised €100,000 in the fight against COVID-19, was recognised during the launch of a new video featuring F1 drivers recently.

WTCR #RaceToCar from promoter Eurosport Events was recognised along with Formula 1’s #WeRaceAsOne and Formula E’s #PositivelyCharged and more information is available via the links below:



https://www.fia.com/news/new-step-forward-purposedriven-movement-launched-fia



https://www.fia.com/news/fia-purposedriven-movement

