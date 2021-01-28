The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup is remembering Adrián Campos, Founder and Chairman of Campos Racing, which contested and won a race during the inaugural WTCR season in 2018.
A statement from the team, which also competed successfully in the FIA World Touring Car Championship, read: “It is with great sadness that Campos Racing regrets to inform that Adrian Campos Suñer, Founder and Chairman of the team, has sadly passed away as a consequence of a sudden coronary disease.
“The whole Campos family and racing team feel his terrible loss, but also the immense privilege to have worked alongside a man as courageous and innovative as Adrián.
“Motorsport was the way of life of Adrián: his determination and human quality will forever be the model and reference for each and everyone of us.
“His legacy in the motorsport community is enormous, and both his family and his team will always protect it.”
The post WTCR remembers founder of former team Campos appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.