The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup family is remembering all the fun, love and happiness Marcela Bertolissi brought to our paddocks and our lives.

Always happy to help, always with a smile and always when we needed it most, Marcela was a wonderful lady whose warmth and zest for life were felt by so many people from drivers to mechanics, team managers to officials and everyone else she came to meet.



Our hearts go out to everyone who knew her but particularly her family and close friends.

