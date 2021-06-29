Rob Huff was back in the points in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup when Circuito do Estoril in Portugal hosted the latest action-packed instalment from the series on Sunday.

Huff returned to WTCR duty at the season-opening WTCR Race of Germany earlier this month but was unable to make his usual strong impression on the Nürburgring Nordschleife due to a lack of preparation time and knowledge of his Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competitión.



But armed with a much greater understanding of his Goodyear-equipped racer, Huff was firmly on form at WTCR Race of Portugal, finishing ninth in Race 1 and P10 in Race 2. On both occasions, the Briton showed off his famous fighting spirit by battling through from P17 and P16 on the grid in the two races respectively.



"I was actually really happy with my qualifying,” the 2012 FIA World Touring Car Championship winner said. “So far I've only done half a test day in this car, four laps at the Nürburgring, and just two practice sessions on Saturday morning, and was only two-tenths of a second from my team-mate Mikel Azcona – who’s been the test and development driver for this car for two years and has done thousands of laps in it.



“We then had two really good races, and I'm really pleased with the results this weekend. From where we started, to achieve two top 10s is a great result for the team and shows some great determination.”

