WTCR Rewind, the online talk show from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, is back at 18h00 CET with Nathanaël Berthon, Tiago Monteiro and Jack Young all appearing.
Hosted by Alex Legouix,WTCR Rewindhears from some of the drivers who made the headlines at WTCR events, asks the big questions and gets the big answers.
WTCR Rewind is available onFacebookandYouTube.
