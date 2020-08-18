-

Hungarian newcomer Bence Boldizs is under no pressure to deliver big results in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup when action gets underway in Austria next month.

The 23-year-old was talent-spotted by Zengő Motorsport to make the giant leap from the Hungarian Rallycross Championship to the top tier of TCR racing, via a strong stint in a national one-make series.



“We do not have big goals for his first season,” confirmed Zoltán Zengő, who masterminded King of WTCR Norbert Michelisz’s rise up the touring car ranks. “I want him to gain as much experience as possible and to cover many kilometres on track with the most professional drivers and learn from the best.”



While learning is key for Boldizs in year one, Zengő has high hopes for this young charge in the future.



“There are many talented Hungarian drivers, but we believe that Bence and Zengő Motorsport can reach big goals in the coming years,” said Zengő.



And although the comparisons to Michelisz are obvious, Zengő is quick to play down the association. “We do not want to compare him to anyone, but we see the kind of ambition, humility, diligence and passion in Bence that we are looking for.”

WTCR I wake up wanting to race: Ehrlacher counting the days to WTCR season kick-off YESTERDAY AT 10:00

The post WTCR rookie Boldizs expected to win big – but not like that! appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR WTCR Track Guide: #4 Hungaroring 16/08/2020 AT 07:00