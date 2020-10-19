Three rising talents of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup enjoyed their moment in the spotlight at the Hungaroring yesterday as Luca Engstler, Bence Boldizs and Gilles Magnus shared the wins at WTCR Race of Hungary.
Engstler, driving a Hyundai i30 N TCR for his family outfit, Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, topped the WTCR Rookie Driver order in Race 1, for what was the 20-year-old German’s first category win.
Home-grown hope Boldizs, 23, won Race 2 having started from the reverse-grid DHL Pole Position in his Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición TCR.
It was then left to WTCR Rookie Driver points leader Gilles Magnus, 21, to complete the action-packed weekend’s list of winners by taking victory in his Comtoyou Racing Audi RS 3 LMS, which is supported by Belgium’s ASN, the RACB.
Nineteen-year-old Nico Gruber made his WTCR debut in Hungary and finished in the points in all three races, including a top-three in the WTCR Rookie Driver section in Race 2.
The Austrian linked up with Engstler for the Hungaroring weekend and benefited from his team-mate’s retirement in Race 2 for his WTCR Rookie Driver podium, when contact from a rival driver sent Engstler crashing out.
After 10 races, Magnus heads Boldizs in the standings by 84 points with Engstler third.
