Engstler, driving a Hyundai i30 N TCR for his family outfit, Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, topped the WTCR Rookie Driver order in Race 1, for what was the 20-year-old German’s first category win.



Home-grown hope Boldizs, 23, won Race 2 having started from the reverse-grid DHL Pole Position in his Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición TCR.



It was then left to WTCR Rookie Driver points leader Gilles Magnus, 21, to complete the action-packed weekend’s list of winners by taking victory in his Comtoyou Racing Audi RS 3 LMS, which is supported by Belgium’s ASN, the RACB.



Nineteen-year-old Nico Gruber made his WTCR debut in Hungary and finished in the points in all three races, including a top-three in the WTCR Rookie Driver section in Race 2.



The Austrian linked up with Engstler for the Hungaroring weekend and benefited from his team-mate’s retirement in Race 2 for his WTCR Rookie Driver podium, when contact from a rival driver sent Engstler crashing out.



After 10 races, Magnus heads Boldizs in the standings by 84 points with Engstler third.