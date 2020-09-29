The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup Rookie Driver award contender retired from Race 1 with damage and was a non-starter in Race 2 when it proved impossible to fix his battered Renault Mégane RS TCR in the limited time available.



“It was a big disappointment for myself and everyone at Vuković Motorsport,” said the 18-year-old from Northern Ireland, who has re-named his car The Batmobile because of its all-black colour scheme. “That’s motorsport though, it can be very cruel sometimes. Thanks to the team for doing all they can, we will bounce back at the next one.”