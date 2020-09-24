Jack Young is such a fan of the Nürburgring Nordschleife that he wants to relocate from his native Northern Ireland to the legendary Eifel Mountains venue.
The 18-year-old WTCR Rookie Driver award contender sampled the 25.378-kilometre in a road car ahead of the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season getting underway in Belgium earlier this month.
Speaking ahead of this week’s WTCR Race of Germany, the Vuković Motorsport Renault Mégane driver said: “I did some laps in a road car and it was unbelievable. I want to go back, actually I want to move out here! I said to my Dad, ‘I’m moving to Germany!’ I love it so much, the atmosphere is amazing and the track is like nothing else and I can’t wait to race on it.”
Young made an impressive start to his WTCR career at Circuit Zolder but was forced to retire from both races due to contact.
