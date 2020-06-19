WTCR rule changes get green light from FIA World Motor Sport Council

-

During its online meeting today, the FIA World Motor Sport Council approved several changes to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup Sporting Regulations for 2020.

The changes have focused on allowing for two-race or three-race weekends to be run, while also placing an onus on continued cost reduction. Here’s a summary.



Flexible formats

With two of the six events operating a two-races-per-weekend format and four events running three races, there was a requirement to tweak the Sporting Regulations, particularly in light of the move to a single qualifying session for the upcoming campaign.



Qualifying explained

All events will feature a three-phase single qualifying session, apart from WTCR Race of Germany where the long track length (25.378 kilometres) requires a single uninterrupted session of 60 minutes.



As well as a move from two sessions to a single session, the main change for 2020 concerns the formation of the grid for Race 1, which will be decided using the final results of Qualifying Q1, although a more detailed breakdown appears below.



The three phases are called Qualifying Q1, Qualifying Q2 and Qualifying Q3.



QUALIFYING Q1How long?20 minutes

Who scores what?Fastest 5 score points (5-4-3-2-1)

Who gets to Q2?Top 12

Anything else?Quickest driver claims the DHL Pole Position



QUALIFYING Q2How long?10 minutes

Who scores what?No points allocated

Who gets to Q3?Top 5



QUALIFYING Q3How long?Each driver gets one out lap, one flying lap and one in lap

Who goes first in the shootout?The driver in P1 in Q2 chooses when they run followed by the driver in P2, P3 etc.

Who scores what?Fastest 5 score points (5-4-3-2-1)

Anything else?Quickest driver claims the DHL Pole Position



How are the grids formed?



For events with 3 races…

Race 1:Final order of Qualifying Q1

Race 2:Positions 1-10 from the combined qualifying times line up in reverse order, positions 11-12 occupied by the cars from Q2 that are not in reverse order. All other cars line up behind from P13 downwards (according to their Q1 time)

Race 3:Top 5 positions occupied by order of Q3, positions 6-12 occupied by cars eliminated during Q2 (according to their Q2 time). Remaining positions occupied by cars eliminated in Q1.



For events with 2 races…

Race 1:Positions 1-10 according to the combined qualifying times line up in reverse order, positions 11-12 occupied by the cars from Q2 that are not in reverse order. All other cars line up behind from P13 downwards (according to their Q1 time)

Race 2:Top 5 positions occupied by order of Q3, positions 6-12 occupied by cars eliminated during Q2 (according to their Q2 time). Remaining positions occupied by cars eliminated in Q1.



At WTCR Race of Germany the grid for Race 1 will be decided by the final qualifying order with positions 1-10 lining up in reverse order. The grid for Race 2 will be decided by the final qualifying order. The fastest five drivers will score points (10-8-6-4-2).



Cost-cutting measures

To further reduce the cost of competing in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, the FIA World Motor Sport Council approved a number of measures. These include:



*No driver may use more than 4 turbos during the season

*No more than 5 team personnel can work on a car at any one time

*No more than 16 dry-weather Goodyear tyres can be used for the first event a driver takes part in. For the second event the limit is 22 with only 12 of those tyres being new. Form the third event a driver takes part in onwards a maximum of 26 dry weather tyres can be used of which 16 can be new.



Re-opening of registrations

The FIA World Motor Sport Council has also approved the re-opening of full-season registrations from tomorrow (20 June) until 14 August for entrants with a single car. Entries are available at:https://registrations.fia.com/wtcr. Fiona Rees, the WTCR Teams Coordinator, is available for any enquiries by emailingfiona.rees@fiawtcr.com

