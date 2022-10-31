The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup is saluting Johan Kristoffersson after the Swede clinched his fifth FIA World Rallycross Championship crown at World RX of Catalunya yesterday (Sunday).

Kristoffersson made 30 WTCR starts in 2019, claiming three wins, one pole position and two fastest laps. By scoring 243 points, the then Volkswagen-powered Sébastien Loeb Racing driver finished the season as the best-placed rookie, one spot ahead of Mikel Azcona, the WTCR’s Goodyear #FollowTheLeader heading to the season-deciding races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia next month.

Since completing his WTCR stint, Kristoffersson has made World RX his main focus, adding the titles in 2020 and 2021 to those he claimed in 2017 and 2018.

“A fifth world title is just unbelievable, and it will take some time to sink in,” Kristoffersson said. “It’s the first time my girlfriend and son have been here to see me win the championship, and I’m so happy to get to share this special moment with them. It feels amazing.”

Photo: Jörg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

