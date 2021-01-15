Tom Coronel, a WTCR race winner with Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport in 2020, is a Dakar regular and finished P26 in the car category at the wheel of The Beast.



But having avoided major problems during the first 11 stages, the final day proved particularly tough as The Beast got stuck twice. They were also delayed by a navigational glitch and picked up a puncture.



“We crammed an entire Dakar in this day of just 200 kilometres,” said Tom Coronel after reaching the finish. “But I have not experienced as little as now in eight Dakars. It was a mega-Dakar: difficult, tough, as it should be, but without any technical problems.”



“We had a flat tyre twice through our own fault, because we drove too fast over the stones. The Beast has been exemplary. The only thing to criticise is the speed. We can make a maximum of 160, downwind. That should be at least 180 if we really want to compete in this strong field between all those fast cars. We can go along with that, in that field, but our car can’t. So, we need to think that over and discuss our options for the future when we get home.”



Relive Tom Coronel’s 2021 Dakar here:https://youtu.be/M588fcWJNbI