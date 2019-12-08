WTCR season super-finale gets unique format

WTCR Race of Malaysia not only marks the category’s first visit to the country, it’s also the first time that the three races making up a WTCR / OSCARO event take place on the same day.

In an exciting change to the usual format, the races are scheduled for Sunday 15 December at 15h15, 18h15 and 20h10 local time with the third race held under the Sepang International Circuit’s newly installed floodlights.



All three races will be broadcast live around the world including on the Astro channel in Malaysia.



Practice and qualifying take place on 13 December with Saturday 14 December devoted to the 8 Hours of Sepang, round two of the 2019/20 FIM Endurance Championship for motorbikes, plus the Esports WTCR OSCARO live final.

