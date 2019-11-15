WTCR Second Qualifying flash: Huff charges to ninth Macau pole

Rob Huff has taken his ninth Macau pole with a sensational lap in the DHL Second Qualifying Q3 shootout this afternoon.

Driving a Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR for Sébastien Loeb Racing, Huff headed fellow Briton Andy Priaulx (Cyan Performance Lynk & Co) with Jean-Karl Vernay recapturing his previous strong form with third for Leopard Racing Team Audi Sport.



Nicky Catsburg (BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team) and SLR Volkswagen’s Johan Kristoffersson also made it through to Q3 and were classified fourth and fifth respectively after their flying laps.



Esteban Guerrieri, leader of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO ahead of the Macau Grand Prix weekend, ended up P10 in Second Qualifying Q2 and is set to start Race 2 from the partially-reversed grid as a result in his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR.



But while Guerrieri made it through to Q2, his title rival on the #RoadToMalaysia, Norbert Michelisz, crashed out of Q1 when he collided with Gordon Shedden’s stricken Audi RS 3 LMS at Moorish corner.



Although Michelisz’s fourth-fastest time was quick enough to allow him to progress to Q2, hefty damage to the front of his BRC Hyundai i30 N TCR was too severe for the Hungarian to go any further in the session.



Huff’s performance, meanwhile, gives him the DHL Pole Position for Race 3 on Sunday when he will chase a record-extending 10th victory on the legendary Circuito da Guia.



More to follow...

