WTCR Second Qualifying flash: Kristoffersson claims DHL pole

Johan Kristoffersson has taken his first DHL Pole Position in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO by topping the Qualifying Q3 shootout at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan this afternoon.

On a drying track, the Volkswagen-powered Sébastien Loeb Racing driver made the most of his decision to fit slick, dry-weather Yokohama tyres to the front of his Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR and wet-weather treaded Yokohamas to the rear.



He lapped the 2.243-kilometre Suzuka Circuit East Course to edge out KCMG Honda driver Tiago Monteiro – pole-sitter for Race 1 – by 0.153s with Mikel Azcona third in his PWR Racing CUPRA TCR.



More to follow…

