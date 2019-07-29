WTCR sets sail for China

The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO is on route to China with a containership carrying cars, spares and equipment making its way from Antwerp in Belgium to Shanghai where it’s due to dock on 27 August.

With the full support of the WTCR’s Official Logistics Partner DHL, the vessel is carrying 31 40’ high cube containers.



WTCR Race of China takes place from 13-15 September and is the first of a four-event visit to Asia for the season-closing race weekends.



Follow the ship’s progress by clickinghere.

