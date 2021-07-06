Mikel Azcona says the prospect of racing in front of his home fans this weekend will make him feel like he’s going faster in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Special permission has been given to allow 6,400 fans to attend the combined WTCR Race of Spain and PURE ETCR’s Race SP event at MotorLand Aragón from July 9-11.



It’s part of a phased return of spectators to international sporting events approved by the local Security Board earlier this year.



Azcona, who will also be on PURE ETCR duty this weekend, claimed the first WTCR win for the Goodyear-equipped CUPRA Leon Competición at MotorLand Aragón last November, albeit behind closed doors due to COVID-19 protocols. The prospect of Spanish fans supporting him from the grandstands will therefore serve as a welcome boost for Azcona, who has yet to run at the front this season.



“When you are driving and you have all this support from the grandstands with the flags and everything it makes you even more motivated and you feel like you are going a little bit faster to do a good result to enjoy with the fans,” said the 25-year-old. “You want to make a big spectacle to give the fans some good moments.”



ClickHEREfor ticket information.

WTCR Aragon’s fastest WTCR man aims to be clever in Spain 6 HOURS AGO

WTCR After resetting it’s time to go WTCR racing for Coronel 11 HOURS AGO