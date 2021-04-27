WTCR stars past (John Filippi and Augusto Farfus) and present (Jean-Karl Vernay), plus FIA World Touring Car Championship race winner Tom Chilton, who boast 11 championship titles and more than 50 major touring car victories between them, will drive the brand-new Hyundai Veloster N ETCR in the five-round series, which begins at Vallelunga, Italy from June 18-20.

Farfus has led development of the Veloster N ETCR since being announced as its Test and Development Driver in 2020. The 37-year-old Brazilian competed with Hyundai power in the WTCR in 2019 and won 15 races in the WTCC that pre-dated it.

Frenchman Vernay, 34, joined Farfus as an ETCR Test Driver earlier this year and had five WTCR race wins plus the WTCR Trophy title to his name. He will combine his PURE ETCR campaign with a WTCR bid in a Hyundai Elantra N TCR run by Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing.

Briton Tom Chilton, 36, has spent almost his entire career in touring cars and won the WTCC Trophy for non-factory teams and drivers in 2017 to add to his British Touring Car Independents’ title from 2010.

Filippi, meanwhile, raced in the inaugural season of WTCR in 2018 and finished runner-up in TCR Europe driving a Hyundai i30 N TCR.

All four will race the Hyundai Veloster N ETCR, which last year was the first car to be fully-integrated with the ETCR powertrain that includes a 500kW battery from Williams Advanced Engineering that produced a peak power equivalent to a staggering 670bhp.

