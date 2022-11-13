Drivers from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup have been showing their support for the FIA Volunteers Weekend, which is being marked across a number of motorsport events, including WTCR Race of Bahrain, yesterday and today.

Thousands of men and women give up their time, often without financial reward, to help make motorsport happen every year, and their tireless efforts are being recognised this weekend.

Ad

Ahead of competing in the latest WTCR races Mehdi Bennani and Tiago Monteiro joined drivers from a number of FIA championships, including Formula One, by recording messages of thanks, which have been compiled in a video available HERE

WTCR The WTCR race winners said what? 15 HOURS AGO

Click HERE for more information on the FIA Volunteers Weekend.

WTCR Coronel gets his “moment of fame” at WTCR Race of Bahrain 15 HOURS AGO