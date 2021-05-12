Andreas Bäckman’s step up to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup represents a “big goal” accomplished and the chance to develop “even more as a driver”.

Along with young sister Jessica, 25-year-old Andreas Bäckman is preparing to embark on his first season in the all-action WTCR at the wheel of an all-new Hyundai Elantra N TCR on Goodyear tyres.



“I look forward to taking the next step in my racing career and developing even more as a driver,” said Andreas Bäckman, 25. “Taking the step up to the WTCR has been a big goal for a long time and I feel more ready than ever to take this step together with our team, Target Competition. It will be tough as many of the drivers have many years of experience and several world champions are on the starting line, but I am looking forward to the challenge.”



Andreas and Jessica Bäckman form the WTCR’s first brother-and-sister team, while Jessica Bäckman becomes the WTCR’s first female driver.

