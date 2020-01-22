WTCR-style racing returns to Sepang

The Sepang International Circuit was alive to WTCR-style racing once again last weekend when it hosted the opening rounds of TCR Malaysia.

Venue of the title-deciding WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup super-finale last December, Sepang is being used for all events that make up the second TCR Malaysia season.



In vastly contrasting conditions to the heavy rain experienced by the #WTCR2019SUPERGRID on race day one month ago, Luca Engstler, the defending champion and occasional WTCR racer, took the first race win with Nicolas Gruber triumphing in the second counter. Both were driving Hyundai i30 N TCRs for Team Engstler.



Local driver Douglas Khoo, a wildcard at WTCR Race of Malaysia, finished sixth and ninth in the two races driving a CUPRA TCR for Viper Niza Racing team.



The Sepang International Circuit will host the 2020 WTCR super-finale from 10-13 December with the FIM Endurance World Championship combining to form an exciting double-header weekend once again.



TCR Malaysia returns to Sepang from 14-16 February.



Photo:TCR-series.com

