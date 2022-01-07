Audi’s RS 3 LMS has been named TCR Model of the Year for 2021 with success in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup key to the car’s capture of the coveted accolade for the second time in four years.

The TCR Model of the Year from WSC, owner of the TCR concept and trademark, takes into account the results achieved by all TCR-certified model cars in all TCR-sanctioned races held in a single season.



During another season affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, a total of 304 races awarded points for the TCR Model of the Year classification. The Audi RS 3 LMS scored 7242 points in 23 TCR-sanctioned series with three wins coming in WTCR for the second-generation version launched ahead of the 2021 campaign.



Frédéric Vervisch claimed the first win at WTCR Race of Spain for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport and was victorious again at WTCR Race of France. His team-mate, Gilles Magnus, took a single victory at WTCR Race of Hungary.



Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing, said: “This title reflects the commitment of our customers in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Our thanks and congratulations go to them because only they made this success possible.”



WSC President Marcello Lotti added: “This award for the Audi RS 3 LMS is testament to Audi Sport customer racing’s dedication and support to the TCR category. At the beginning of 2021 they launched the second-generation RS 3 LMS while the previous model was still very competitive, and the results achieved during the past season with both models granted them the TCR accolade for the second time in four years.”



The Honda Civic Type R TCR, winner of the TCR Model of the Year in 2019 and 2020, and the CUPRA Leon Competición were classified second and third in the final classification respectively, while a total of 15 different models scored points for the Model of the Year classification.

