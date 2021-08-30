Chinese brand Lynk & Co, which is powering the Cyan Racing and Cyan Performance entries in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, has unveiled the Lynk & Co 03+ Cyan Edition during the 2021 Chengdu Motor Show to celebrate the WTCR Drivers’ and Teams’ title success achieved since 2019.

Cyan Racing Lynk & Co has won back-to-back WTCR Teams’ titles, while Yann Ehrlacher became King of WTCR in 2020 after landing the coveted Drivers’ crown.



"We are glad to see our World Touring success being celebrated and that the motorsport programme continues to boost the strong Lynk & Co road car sales numbers of the 03 model," said Christian Dahl, owner and founder of Cyan Racing.



According to Cyan Racing, the “Lynk & Co 03+ Cyan Edition carries the iconic Cyan Racing colour, Cyan Racing emblems, unique Cyan Racing design rims, Akebono brakes, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, adjustable Bilstein dampers, a carbon fibre front splitter and adjustable rear wing, increased power output to 265hp/380Nm, and new front seats with embroidered Cyan logos”.



The Lynk & Co 03+ Cyan Edition will be sold exclusively in China where the 03 model is the best-selling model of Lynk & Co.



Lynk & Co has also powered 16 WTCR race wins with Ehrlacher and Cyan Racing Lynk & Co topping the Drivers’ and Teams’ classifications at the halfway point of the 2021 season.

