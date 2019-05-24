The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO is delighted to be supporting the 2019 FIA Volunteers Weekend.

Taking place from 24-26 May, the FIA Volunteers Weekend celebrates those who dedicate their time to make motorsport possible around the world. Capitalising on a busy weekend of FIA competition, 10 race events – including the FIA European Rally Championship from Eurosport Events – will raise awareness and give thanks to the volunteers who carry out the wide variety of essential roles without which motorsport would simply not happen.



Throughout the weekend, the entire motorsport community – from volunteers and officials to fans, drivers and members of the media – are encouraged to join in and show their appreciation on social media.



Using the hashtag #FIAVolunteersWeekend on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, people can share photos and stories of themselves in action over the two days, connecting motorsport volunteers at all levels from all around the world – from club events to world championships.



FIA President, Jean Todt, said: “Volunteers are the unsung heroes of motorsport. Without them, quite simply, we would not be able to go racing. It is important for the FIA to recognise their vital contribution, and the occasion of the Volunteers Weekend shines the spotlight on their hard work and dedication to ensuring the safety and success of events the world over. This is also an opportunity to promote the positive benefits that volunteers gain from their involvement, and help attract new people to motorsport.”



The post WTCR supports FIA Volunteers Weekend appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.