Christian Dahl, CEO and founder of Cyan Racing, is keeping positive under lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dahl’s organisation is entering four Lynk & Co 03 TCRs in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, two as Cyan Racing Lynk & Co and two under the Cyan Performance Lynk & Co banner.



He said: “We are monitoring the current situation closely and taking all precautions to ensure the safety of everyone in the projec. We do of course fully support all organisations involved in postponing the season start. We will use this period of no racing to continue to prepare ourselves for when the conditions are there to race again.”



Despite the challenging times, Dahl has been buoyed by confirmation that Yann Ehrlacher and Yvan Muller will represent Cyan Racing Lynk & Co in the WTCR in 2020.



"While we are in uncertain times with the coronavirus pandemic, what is certain [is] we have one of the best driver duos in the world of touring car racing with Yvan and Yann. Yvan and Yann contributed strongly to the progress and results of last year. We look forward to take on the even tougher challenge of the 2020 WTCR season together with them."

The post WTCR team boss Dahl keeping positive under lockdown appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.