René Münnich has added to his team’s tally of triumphs with a landmark victory in the Middle East last weekend.

The German, whose ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport squad has been a WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup pacesetter since the series began in 2018, scored his his fifth win of the UAE Procar Championship at Dubai Autodrome last weekend.



Driving a JAS Motorsport-built Honda Civic Type R TCR, Münnich scored a Class 1 victory in the second and final race at the circuit on Saturday and added bonus points by setting the fastest lap.



In winning, Münnich not only took over the lead of the class points for the first time all season, but he also took Münnich Motorsport’s 30th victory with the Civic Type R TCR, making it the first team anywhere in the world to achieve this feat.



Two rounds remain; one at Yas Marina later this month and then the double-points finale back at Dubai Autodrome in March.

