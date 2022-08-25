While a number of WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup teams are on their summer breaks, LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler has been busy being successful in its native Germany.

At the Lausitz last weekend, Danish driver Martin Andersen scored a victory double to move closer to winning the ADAC TCR Germany title with Poland’s Szymon Ladniak twice finishing second – and topping the Junior classification to boot.

Andersen, who started both races from Pole, has now won five times in 2022 aboard his JAS Motorsport-built Honda Civic Type R TCR.

Photo: ADAC Motorsport

