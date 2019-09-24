WTCR team-mate Ma success makes Ceccon “happy”

Kevin Ceccon insists he has no problem that his team-mate Ma Qinghua has done what he has yet to do in 2019: win a round of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

Ceccon scored Team Mulsanne’s first WTCR / OSCARO victory at Suzuka in 2018, while Ma finished in front at WTCR Race of Slovakia in May.



Ma also excelled in the early stages of WTCR Race of China earlier this month with second place in Race 1, as Ceccon endured a troubled weekend, being forced to start at the back of the grid for all three races due to engine penalties and a fuel pipe issue in Second Qualifying.



“I am happy [for Ma] because in the past when people were talking about the Alfa Romeo Giulietta they were saying I was the only one to win, the only one to prove the Alfa was quick,” said Ceccon. “But I knew the development we did on the car was making it easier to drive for everyone. Qinghua’s victory proved the car could be driven by everyone, not just Kevin Ceccon. For me it doesn’t change too much if I win or my team-mate wins. It just means the job I did to develop the car was better and that’s good.”



Romeo Ferraris, the company behind the Alfa Romeo TCR project, has achieved global sales of the Giulietta Veloce following Ceccon’s breakthrough victory at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan last season.

