Race-winning WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup team Zengő Motorsport achieved its aim of finishing the Dubai 24H event last weekend with WTCR points scorer Gábor Kismarty-Lechner forming part of the successful line-up.

The Hungarian squad, which also featured team boss Zoltán Zengö, Csaba Tóth, Tamás Horváth and Szabolcs Gál, finished seventh in the TCR category with a CUPRA TCR.

Benjamin Leuchter, who won Race 3 at WTCR Race of Germany in 2019, was part of the event-winning TOPCAR Sport team, which also relied on CUPRA power.

Photo:CUPRA Racing

