WTCR Teamwork: #1 Comtoyou Racing

In a new series highlighting the importance of the teams competing in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, Comtoyou Racing Team Manager François Verbist explains why the work never stops in the pursuit of on-track success.

Base:Waterloo, Belgium (workshops located in Frameries, Belgium)

Owner/Team Principal:Jean-Michel Baert

Team Manger:François Verbist

Employees:15

On-event team:20 (including 2 engineers, 8 mechanics)

Drivers:Tom Coronel (NLD), Second driver TBA

Car:Audi RS 3 LMS

WTCR highlights:Wins at WTCR Race of Macau (2018), WTCR Race of Slovakia (2019)

“Motorsport is never finished, you cannot go home and come back next week. There is always room to improve, to be better, faster”

Q&A: François Verbist, Team Manager

Welcome to WTCR Teamwork François, what exactly does your job entail“I am the Team Manager of Comtoyou Racing. I am mostly responsible for the sporting side, making sure the team is respecting the rules and also the rules of the team, making sure the drivers have everything they want, the mechanics are ready with everything on time. I am like a conductor of a classic orchestra, controlling everybody so they are doing the job they should be doing.”

How many people are in your ‘orchestra’?“Last year I was managing three teams in WTCR, because we were also managing PWR Racing. This was a smaller structure linked to our people. They were coming with engineers and a few mechanics for the weekend, but we were taking care of the rest along with our two other teams. That meant we were around 60 guys and that was a lot of people, I was big time busy. This year with our structure we will be a maximum of 20 people but it will still be busy for me.”

Do you see yourself as a father figure?“Of course. Our sport is also linked to safety and most of the rules are made to make people safe, like pitlane rules, refuelling, things that need to be done in a proper way. It would be really easy to take care of just the drivers but there is only one driver per car, the rest is the team. In WTCR, I spend time in the stewards’ room when my driver did a mistake, but most of the time I spend is with the mechanics, doing the briefings, to make sure the people are doing the job and respecting the rules.”



What kept you busy before Comtoyou and WTCR became your focus?“Before I was Team Manager of WRT, taking care of the GT programme, so the 24-hour races at Nürburgring, Spa, the 12 Hours of Sepang, racing all around the world. I was there for seven years but it’s been three years now I have been with Comtoyou but only focusing on touring cars and I like it to be honest. Before I was only looking at GT, not the other categories because when I am doing something, I like to be focused on what I am doing, not seeing what else is happening. Now I am quite happy with the work I am doing in sprint races.”



Before team management you raced so when did you make the switch and why?“Actually, I was still doing both when I was with WRT, but the team was getting bigger with more responsibility and I was more involved with the management. I had to choose because when I was driving, I was not focusing properly and you start to lose performance when you are driving. For a driver to perform they need to be fully focused on what they are doing.”



How much does your racing background help you with your current job?“It helps a lot when you are talking to the drivers, to the mechanics. When you are driving you need that and that and that, you need to feel comfortable and confident. The crew is making the job to make him quick, but also safe. The driver needs to feel the team is around him and that’s part of the job. When the driver is doing his maximum, he needs to have the team around him and without doing my driving, it would be difficult to exactly say what drivers need and what is making the team go forward.”



The recent months have been unprecedented, did the team effectively shut down?“You can’t switch off the main switch and say, ‘it’s completely off’. Actually, I have been very busy. We are 15 employees full time, the others are freelancers coming for the races. The [full time] guys worked from home but I was coming into the workshop to take care of the deliveries, taking care of the homologation and testing of the Audi [RS 3 LMS] because we are doing the job of running the test car and working on the homologation papers, making sure the parts are correct. My days are quite full.”



In normal times, just how busy are you?“I am a kind of guy who is never standing still − it’s like when you are on a bike. When you stop cycling you fall down. I really like to look at new things, the performance of the tools for the mechanics so they can be quicker, for example. Motorsport is never finished, you cannot go home and come back next week. There is always room to improve, always things to make things lighter, better, faster to work. We are spending most of the time to be stronger than our colleagues. We are always trying to improve but this can be a problem when you are working with passionate people. They would work day and night if they could do, and I have to say, ‘guys you have to go home, tomorrow is another day’. There are always things to do so I am just trying to keep the right balance so my people have the family time as well.”



Has there been a time when all the hard work has been worthwhile?“Victory in Macau, when [Frédéric] Vervisch won Race 2 in Macau [in 2018]. It’s the kind of track, a specific track where nobody can take the victory away from you. When you’ve won Macau, even if it’s only once in your life, it was well deserved after a difficult year when everything was new for us. But we also had an exceptional weekend at the Nürburgring with a double podium.”



Where to watch Comtoyou Racing in the WTCR in 2020

WTCR Race of Austria (Salzburgring, 12-13 September)

WTCR Race of Germany (Nürburgring Nordschleife, 24-26 September)

WTCR Race of Slovakia (Slovakia Ring,10-11 October)

WTCR Race of Hungary (Hungaroring, 17-18 October)

WTCR Race of Spain (MotorLand Aragón, 31 October-1 November)

WTCR Race of Italy (Adria International Raceway, 14-15 November)



Photo:Verbist is pictured second from right on duty at WTCR Race of Germany last season

